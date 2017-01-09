At-Will Employment, Workforce Cuts and Other Bills From Congress’ First Week

A look at measures federal employees should keep an eye on.

January 6

Rep. Todd Rokita, R- Ind., is behind the at-will employment proposal.
Pay & Benefits

VHA Failed To Recoup Nearly $800K in Employee Recruitment and Relocation Debt in Fiscal 2014

2:12 PM ET
Oversight

Ethics Office Cites Trump Nominees, Senate for Taking Unprecedented Approach

12:44 PM ET
Management

Transition Is Ahead of Schedule, Says Trump Spokesman

12:21 PM ET
Excellence in Government

Feeling Tired For No Reason? Time to Reset Your Circadian Clock

11:00 AM ET
Contracting

Air Force Needs the F-35 and A-10: Outgoing Secretary

9:49 AM ET
video

Play of the Day: Donald Trump Drives the Twitter Train

8:48 AM ET
Route Fifty

Ariz. Gov. Urges Caution on Obamacare Repeal; Ky. Legislature OKs Abortion, Anti-Union Bills

January 8
Tech

How Does a President Settle on His Science Policy?

January 8
Excellence in Government

Does 'Big Government' Hurt Growth? It's Not as Simple as That

January 7
Nextgov

Intel Report: Russian Government Aimed to Help Trump with Hacks

January 6
Management

Foreign Service Veterans Aren't Alarmed by Trump's Recall of Envoys

January 6
Flint and its water crisis remain the shining examples of Michigan's infrastructure woes.

Michigan Considers Its $4 Billion Yearly Gap in Infrastructure Spending

December 5, 2016
Donner Avenue in Monessen, Pennsylvania

Mayor of Former Steel Mill Town Hopes Federal Aid Will Flow Under Trump

December 4, 2016
EXCELLENCE IN GOVERNMENT

It’s a New Year—Have You Transformed Yourself Yet?

January 6
Illinois Statehouse dome

Memo to the President: Strengthening Partnerships with State and Local Governments

January 4
Conway dismisses need for hack probe, says Trump may roll back sanctions on Russia 2:31 PM ET

Watch live: Confirmation hearing for John Kelly for Homeland Security Secretary 2:26 PM ET

Watch live: Confirmation hearing for Jeff Sessions for Attorney General 2:20 PM ET

U.S. to Blacklist 5 Russians, a Close Putin Aide Among Them 2:08 PM ET

