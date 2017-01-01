Trump Says Transition Is No Longer Going Smoothly

Transition spokesman says Obama administration is still being helpful.

December 28, 2016

Trump Praises Putin for Not Hitting Back after Obama Hacking Sanctions arrowThe president-elect has dismissed intelligence agencies’ conclusions ...

December 30, 2016
The Key to Putin’s Cyber Power arrowThe Russian president has both the capability and the intent to cause harm, says a former U.S. ambassador to ...

December 30, 2016
Obama's Environmental Legacy, in Two Buttes arrowThe Bears Ears National Monument captures much of what made President Obama inspiring to his ...

December 30, 2016
The CDC’s New Quarantine Rule Could Violate Civil Liberties arrowThe proposed regulation could be used to detain people without due process, or ...

December 30, 2016
Hacking Into Future Nuclear Weapons: The U.S. Military’s Next Worry arrowThe U.S. isn’t just modernizing it’s weapons and warheads. The future ...

December 30, 2016
In Tweet, Trump Pledges to Do Two Things the Government Already Does arrow"Buy American and hire American."

December 29, 2016
All the Astronauts on the International Space Station Did the Mannequin Challenge arrowContest over?

December 29, 2016
Always Running 10 Minutes Late? There’s a Really Good Reason For That arrowLaziness isn't the real problem—it's productivity.

December 29, 2016
Memo to the President: Collaboration Across Boundaries arrowNo significant issue can be addressed solely by an individual government agency.

December 29, 2016
Obama Sanctions Russia for Election Hacking arrowThe sanctions target Russian intelligence leaders. Obama also expelled 35 Russian diplomats in ...

December 29, 2016
Create Your Guide for Living (and Managing) in 2017 arrowIf you want to lead at your best, you have to live at your best.

December 29, 2016
Flint and its water crisis remain the shining examples of Michigan's infrastructure woes.

Michigan Considers Its $4 Billion Yearly Gap in Infrastructure Spending

December 5, 2016
Donner Avenue in Monessen, Pennsylvania

Mayor of Former Steel Mill Town Hopes Federal Aid Will Flow Under Trump

December 4, 2016
Tapping Government’s Biggest Asset—Knowledge

December 29, 2016

Government’s Turnaround Starts at the Bottom

December 28, 2016
Trump Promises a Revelation on Hacking December 31, 2016 New York Times Politics

Trump casts hacking doubts again December 31, 2016 CNN politics

Vt. utility not specifically targeted for hack, official says December 31, 2016 USA Today - Washington

Roberts praises lower court judges in annual SCOTUS report December 31, 2016 CNN politics

Like GovExec on Facebook image description Interact with the best news source for federal government news. Read more

Open Season 2016 image description It’s time again to think about whether you are enrolled in the health insurance plan that best fits your needs. Read more

Acquisition 101: When a Bargain Isn’t a Bargain image description The recurring pitfalls of chasing the lowest price in federal procurements. Read more

The Presidential Transition image description The handover between the Obama White House and the Trump administration is on tract to unfold with more seriousness. Read more

How Federal IT is Damaging Employee Productivity image description The purpose of Information Technology (IT) is to make it easier for employees to do their jobs in an easier and more productive manner. IT is supposed to be a major enabler of the agency’s mission.

DoD, IC and NGOs Can Now Maintain Connections—Even Lost Ones image description To say the internet has changed the information-gathering landscape would be a gross understatement. Thanks to networks of connected applications, intelligence officers can send and receive crucial field information to and from their respective headquarters.

FUND G F C S I
DEC 30 CLOSE $15.1869 $17.4483 $30.8727 $40.9960 $24.6018
DAILY CHANGE 0.0020 0.0430 -0.1421 -0.1500 0.1271
THIS MONTH (%) 0.2 0.16 1.98 1.81 3.44
FUND L 2050 L 2040 L 2030 L 2020 L Income
DEC 30 CLOSE $16.3257 $28.6712 $26.8356 $24.4777 $18.4103 About the TSP Ticker
DAILY CHANGE -0.0183 -0.0266 -0.0204 -0.0104 -0.0010 Monthly Returns
THIS MONTH (%) 2.04 1.82 1.59 1.13 0.64 TSP Site
