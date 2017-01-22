Trump Promises to Transform Government by Putting the American People First

In many ways, president's inaugural address lays out vision for expanded role of government.

January 20

Management

Trump Gets His First Cabinet Picks arrowThe Senate confirmed the first two members of the new president's administration: James Mattis as defense ...

January 20
Nextgov

Congress Tackles Cabinet Confirmations, Expands Watchdog Powers arrowLawmakers wrapped inaugural week by confirming the nominees for the Defense ...

January 20
Management

Trump Faces New Legal Complaints on Day One arrowACLU and CREW seek documents associated with the president's hotel lease and climate change ...

January 20
Management

Trump's First Budget Could Be A Unique Mix of Severe Cuts and Increased Spending arrowNew presidents typically unveil a broad budget plan in ...

January 20
Excellence in Government

How to Deal With a New Boss arrowRemember, this is an opportunity to make a fresh start. The score is now 0-0.

January 20
Tech

Donald Trump's First Tweets As U.S. President Are Here arrowTrump does not seem to want to let go of his personal account.

January 20
Tech

Trump's Digital Presidential Takeover arrowThe official White House website now displays a photo of Trump and a quote from the president himself ...

January 20
Excellence in Government

Neuroscience Shows That Stress Can Actually Make You Better are Your Job arrowToo little or too much of it, and your brain underperforms. But the ...

January 20
On Politics

How Democrats Paved the Way for the Confirmation of Trump's Cabinet arrowAs the president's picks run into trouble, Democrats find themselves ...

January 20
Nextgov

The Knowns and Unknowns of Trump's Cyber Plan arrowQuestions surround how the new president will tackle cybersecurity.

January 20
Defense

U.S. Soldiers Will Be Armed With Machine Translators to Kill Communication Woes arrowCommunication is critical in most professions, but in some, ...

January 20
Chicago Secures $1 Billion in Federal Grant Funding for Rail Upgrades

January 9

How D.C.'s Police Department Is Trying to Improve Data Analysis and Sharing

January 2
From Fear to Compassion: Wisdom from the Dalai Lama

January 20

Quit Waiting for Someone to Show Up

January 19
First family settles into White House life 9:01 PM ET CNN politics

Cory Booker: 'I am not open to being president' 8:40 PM ET CNN politics

Tenn. teen wrote Ashley Judd's 'Nasty Woman' poem 8:33 PM ET USA Today - Washington

In Trump's Hometown, a Clear Message of Defiance From Women 8:27 PM ET New York Times Politics

Memos to the Incoming President As the Trump team makes preparations for inauguration, experts on management have advice and suggestions for the incoming administration.

Like GovExec on Facebook Interact with the best news source for federal government news.

Acquisition 101: When a Bargain Isn't a Bargain The recurring pitfalls of chasing the lowest price in federal procurements.

The Presidential Transition The handover between the Obama White House and the Trump administration is on tract to unfold with more seriousness.

Remove Cloud IT "Blind Spots" with Application Visibility It's no secret that moving to the cloud is the "new, shiny toy" when it comes to government IT. By using that term I don't mean to suggest moving to the cloud isn't a good idea in most cases.

DoD, IC and NGOs Can Now Maintain Connections—Even Lost Ones To say the internet has changed the information-gathering landscape would be a gross understatement. Thanks to networks of connected applications, intelligence officers can send and receive crucial field information to and from their respective headquarters.

Agile, OSS and Cloud Strengthen Government's Mission The road to IT modernization is not without its challenges, but government is moving forward with a steady pace.

Cybersecurity's Human Element In some ways, the nature of cybersecurity hasn't changed at all — it comes down to the individual person, says George Romas, Chief Engineer in Cybersecurity.

FUND G F C S I
JAN 20 CLOSE $15.2067 $17.4577 $31.3493 $41.5233 $25.1235
DAILY CHANGE 0.0010 0.0044 0.1057 0.1415 0.1076
THIS MONTH (%) 0.13 0.05 1.54 1.29 2.12
FUND L 2050 L 2040 L 2030 L 2020 L Income
JAN 20 CLOSE $16.5567 $29.0329 $27.1301 $24.6654 $18.4905
DAILY CHANGE 0.0508 0.0787 0.0631 0.0381 0.0147
THIS MONTH (%) 1.41 1.26 1.1 0.77 0.44
