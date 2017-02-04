Trump Administration Reportedly Considering Federal Union Busting, Civil Service Reforms

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he discussed the issues with Mike Pence at the White House.

Read more 2:13 PM ET Leave a comment Evan Vucci/AP

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (left) joins Donald Trump at a meeting with small business leaders during the presidential campaign.
LATEST NEWS
Route Fifty

Water Emergency in Chapel Hill, N.C.: ‘Our Water Supply Basically Ran Out’ arrowLocal authorities work to restore service after problems with ...

8:23 PM ET Leave a comment
Excellence in Government

You Can’t Manage What You Can’t Message arrowClarifying and repeating the your organization’s purpose keeps everyone focused.

5:35 PM ET Leave a comment
Management

EPA Employees Using Encryption Apps May Violate Records Laws arrowConservative transparency group has filed a FOIA request for all records ...

5:10 PM ET Leave a comment
Management

VA Has No Way of Knowing How Much It Spends on Employees’ Union Activity arrowThe department’s official time data is "unreliable," GAO says.

4:46 PM ET Leave a comment
Defense

President Trump Is Not Responsible for the Failed Raid in Yemen arrowAmerica cannot punish its elected officials for allowing its military, ...

4:21 PM ET Leave a comment
Management

More Than 100,000 Visas Are Said to Have Been Revoked Under Trump’s Immigration Order arrowThe White House has called the ban an "inconvenience."

4:15 PM ET Leave a comment
Oversight

Democrats Get Results Targeting Trump Via Inspectors General arrowHomeland Security watchdog is probing implementation of immigration order, ...

4:04 PM ET Leave a comment
Management

GSA Seeks Proposals for Huge Governmentwide Charge Card Contract arrowThe estimate total value for the multiple-award SP3 contract is $700 ...

3:17 PM ET Leave a comment
Route Fifty

Bowling Green Mayor Responds to Kellyanne Conway ‘Massacre’ Misstatement arrow“We appreciate the clarification,” said Mayor Bruce Wilkerson.

2:14 PM ET Leave a comment
Contracting

Contractors Applaud House Vote to Kill Obama Fair Pay, Safe Workplace Rule arrowThey cite "burdensome" paperwork and "blacklisting" of firms with ...

1:57 PM ET Leave a comment
Nextgov

How Feds Can Use Encrypted Apps—Without Breaking the Law arrowThe use of encryption technologies to communicate with peers is undoubtedly safer ...

10:54 AM ET Leave a comment
MORE NEWS
ROUTE FIFTY

Chicago Secures $1 Billion in Federal Grant Funding for Rail Upgrades

January 9 Leave a comment

How D.C.'s Police Department Is Trying to Improve Data Analysis and Sharing

January 2 Leave a comment
MORE FROM ROUTE FIFTY
EXCELLENCE IN GOVERNMENT

The Underrated Art of Persuasion

February 2 Leave a comment

Six Ways to Stop Wasting Time in Office Meetings

February 1 Leave a comment
MORE EXCELLENCE IN GOVERNMENT
EARLYBIRD

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Helped Thwart L.G.B.T. Rights Rollback 8:07 PM ET image description New York Times Politics

Reports: Federal judge blocks Trump's travel ban 8:00 PM ET image description USA Today - Washington

Federal judge temporarily halts Trump travel ban nationwide, AG says 7:40 PM ET image description CNN politics

Affordable Care Act Sign-Ups Dip Amid Uncertainty and Trump Attacks 7:26 PM ET image description New York Times Politics

ALL EARLYBIRD HEADLINES
SPECIAL REPORTS

Memos to the Incoming President image description As the Trump team makes preparations for inauguration, experts on management have advice and suggestions for the incoming administration. Read more

Like GovExec on Facebook image description Interact with the best news source for federal government news. Read more

Acquisition 101: When a Bargain Isn’t a Bargain image description The recurring pitfalls of chasing the lowest price in federal procurements. Read more

The Presidential Transition image description The handover between the Obama White House and the Trump administration is on tract to unfold with more seriousness. Read more

PROMOTIONS

Remove Cloud IT “Blind Spots” with Application Visibility image description It’s no secret that moving to the cloud is the “new, shiny toy” when it comes to government IT. By using that term I don’t mean to suggest moving to the cloud isn’t a good idea in most cases.

Cybersecurity's Human Element image description In some ways, the nature of cybersecurity hasn’t changed at all — it comes down to the individual person, says George Romas, Chief Engineer in Cybersecurity.

Forward-Thinking IT Helps JPL Focus on Robotic Eaploration of Mars image description Three miles away from the Rose Bowl is another remarkable venue, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)—where world-class engineers, researchers and scientists display their talents.

Application Performance for Government image description Cloud is a must, but it is full of complexities, disconnects and blind spots that impede agility, visibility and performance. So how do you triumph over these IT challenges with a realistic and holistic approach?

TSP TICKER
FUND G F C S I
FEB 02 CLOSE $15.2195 $17.4778 $31.4951 $41.8115 $25.3793
DAILY CHANGE 0.0010 0.0096 0.0198 -0.0131 0.0322
THIS MONTH (%) 0.01 -0.06 0.12 -0.17 0.26
FUND L 2050 L 2040 L 2030 L 2020 L Income
FEB 02 CLOSE $16.6523 $29.1833 $27.2534 $24.7460 $18.5281 About the TSP Ticker
DAILY CHANGE 0.0097 0.0156 0.0130 0.0086 0.0040 Monthly Returns
THIS MONTH (%) 0.09 0.08 0.07 0.05 0.03 TSP Site
SEE MORE
MORE FROM GOVERNMENT EXECUTIVE MEDIA GROUP
Defenseone
SEE MORE NEWS FROM Defense One
NextGov
SEE MORE TECHNOLOGY NEWS FROM Nextgov

Thank you for subscribing to newsletters from GovExec.com.
We think these reports might interest you:

  • Going Agile:Revolutionizing Federal Digital Services Delivery

    Here’s one indication that times have changed: Harriet Tubman is going to be the next face of the twenty dollar bill. Another sign of change? The way in which the federal government arrived at that decision.

    Download

  • Cyber Risk Report: Cybercrime Trends from 2016

    In our first half 2016 cyber trends report, SurfWatch Labs threat intelligence analysts noted one key theme – the interconnected nature of cybercrime – and the second half of the year saw organizations continuing to struggle with that reality. The number of potential cyber threats, the pool of already compromised information, and the ease of finding increasingly sophisticated cybercriminal tools continued to snowball throughout the year.

    Download

  • Featured Content from RSA Conference: Dissed by NIST

    Learn more about the latest draft of the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology guidance document on authentication and lifecycle management.

    Download

  • GBC Issue Brief: The Future of 9-1-1

    A Look Into the Next Generation of Emergency Services

    Download

  • GBC Survey Report: Securing the Perimeters

    A candid survey on cybersecurity in state and local governments

    Download

  • The New IP: Moving Government Agencies Toward the Network of The Future

    Federal IT managers are looking to modernize legacy network infrastructures that are taxed by growing demands from mobile devices, video, vast amounts of data, and more. This issue brief discusses the federal government network landscape, as well as market, financial force drivers for network modernization.

    Download

  • eBook: State & Local Cybersecurity

    CenturyLink is committed to helping state and local governments meet their cybersecurity challenges. Towards that end, CenturyLink commissioned a study from the Government Business Council that looked at the perceptions, attitudes and experiences of state and local leaders around the cybersecurity issue. The results were surprising in a number of ways. Learn more about their findings and the ways in which state and local governments can combat cybersecurity threats with this eBook.

    Download

When you download a report, your information may be shared with the underwriters of that document.