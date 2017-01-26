Unanswered Hiring Freeze Questions Leave Agencies Taking Different Approaches

Employees, applicants also expressing uncertainty.

Read more January 25 Leave a comment Susan Walsh/AP

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the freeze is to "make sure we’re hiring smartly and effectively and efficiently.”
Pay & Benefits

Job Performance, Not Tenure, Now Top Consideration for Defense Layoffs arrowNew procedure was required by Congress.

6:00 AM ET Leave a comment
Cities and County Leaders Respond to Trump’s Sanctuary Cities Order arrowStatements from mayors and other local officials regarding the ...

January 25 Leave a comment
Trump Orders Halt to ‘Catch and Release,’ But There’s a Catch arrowEnding the practice of releasing illegal border crossers before they can be ...

January 25 Leave a comment
Governors to Trump: ‘We Are Ready to Work With You’ arrowGovs. Terry McAuliffe of Virginia and Brian Sandoval of Nevada delivered the National ...

January 25 Leave a comment
CIO Council To Trump: Don't Forget About Federal IT arrowAn incoming CIO will have a lot on his or her plate.

January 25 Leave a comment
House Majority Leader Calls ‘Career Bureaucrats’ the Washington Swamp in Op-Ed arrowThe piece implies career civil servants created Obama-era ...

January 25 Leave a comment
Trump Plans to Keep Small Business Administration in the Cabinet, Nominee Says arrowLinda McMahon backs away from earlier support to move the ...

January 25 Leave a comment
FTC Has Issues with How Advertisers Track You Across Your Devices arrowCross-device tracking could cause sensitive ads to show up on your work ...

January 25 Leave a comment
Hiring Freeze Fallout, Tax Relief, Education Benefits and More arrowA weekly roundup of pay and benefits news.

January 25 Leave a comment
OMB Nominee Would Revive Program Ratings, Fix ‘Broken’ Regulation arrowMulvaney defends his role in House during 2013 government shutdown.

January 25 Leave a comment
The Ten Behaviors of Strong Personal Leadership arrowGreat leaders endeavor to live at their best, so they can lead at their best.

January 25 Leave a comment
Drastically Changing Agency Missions Is Harder Than Trump Might Think arrowPast efforts to eliminate or upend federal agencies achieved little ...

January 25 Leave a comment
Chicago Secures $1 Billion in Federal Grant Funding for Rail Upgrades

January 9 Leave a comment

How D.C.'s Police Department Is Trying to Improve Data Analysis and Sharing

January 2 Leave a comment
Don’t Set Goals For Yourself — Instead, Create Systems That Make It Easy For You to Succeed

January 24 Leave a comment

The Top 10 Reasons People Are Denied a Security Clearance

January 24 Leave a comment
Clinics for World’s Vulnerable Brace for Trump’s Anti-Abortion Cuts 5:01 AM ET image description New York Times Politics

Women's March could lead to bigger movement than Tea Party 5:01 AM ET image description USA Today - Washington

Congressional Memo: Republicans in Congress Tread Lightly in Trump’s Early Days 5:00 AM ET image description New York Times Politics

On Washington: Trump Follows Obama’s Lead in Flexing Executive Muscle 5:00 AM ET image description New York Times Politics

