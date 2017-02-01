Internal Promotions, Postal Service and CIA Among Trump's Hiring Freeze Exemptions

Agency leaders told follow shutdown guidance for "national security and public safety" exemptions.

Read more January 31 Leave a comment Ron Sachs / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch/IPX

President Trump signs orders including the hiring freeze on Monday.
LATEST NEWS
Oversight

SCOTUS Nominee Could Alter High Court’s View of Regulation arrowNeil Gorsuch’s difference with Scalia in the Chevron decision could boost ...

1:57 PM ET Leave a comment
Route Fifty

As Trump Promises ‘Big League’ Manufacturing Gains, Mayors Confront Automation arrow“The idea that it’s like, ‘we’ll figure that out when it gets ...

1:46 PM ET Leave a comment
Management

Trump’s Immigration Order Doesn’t Affect Citizenship Applications arrowNationals of Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen can still ...

9:44 AM ET Leave a comment
Video

Play of the Day: Trump Missed a Chance to Use His Catchphrase arrowSally Yates never got to hear "you're fired!" from the president.

8:37 AM ET Leave a comment
Route Fifty

In the ‘New Un-Normal’ of Trump, Cities Will Continue to Be Beacons of Progress arrowLong Beach Mayor Robert Garcia discusses how a new White ...

January 31 Leave a comment
Management

Lawmakers Reintroduce Bipartisan Postal Reform Bill arrowMeasure would require retirees to enroll in Medicare.

January 31 Leave a comment
Excellence in Government

OPM’s Telework Policy for Parents Is An Exercise in Distrust arrowEven the most careful teleworker is going to have a less than ideal situation ...

January 31 Leave a comment
Contracting

House and Senate Prepare to Undo Obama Contractor Rule arrow“Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces” rule called “blacklisting.”

January 31 Leave a comment
Oversight

House Democrats Seek Background on Rumored Inspector General Firings arrowTrump allegedly abandoned a plan to ask for the resignations of IGs ...

January 31 Leave a comment
Excellence in Government

Don’t Look to Trump to Overhaul the Bureaucracy arrowThe real action will be on the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue.

January 31 Leave a comment
Tech

By Lifting Sanctions, Trump Could Hand Russia’s Military a Lethal Technological Advantage arrowIf Trump walks back sanctions, some fear key arms ...

January 31 Leave a comment
MORE NEWS
ROUTE FIFTY

Chicago Secures $1 Billion in Federal Grant Funding for Rail Upgrades

January 9 Leave a comment

How D.C.'s Police Department Is Trying to Improve Data Analysis and Sharing

January 2 Leave a comment
MORE FROM ROUTE FIFTY
EXCELLENCE IN GOVERNMENT
Rep. Mick Mulvaney testifies at his nomination hearing to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

OMB Nominee Needs to Understand Creating a 'High-Performing' Workforce Won't Be Easy

January 31 Leave a comment
The Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C. is shown.

Advice for Those Weighing Jobs in the Trump Administration

January 30 Leave a comment
MORE EXCELLENCE IN GOVERNMENT
EARLYBIRD

Bidens launch foundation to promote human rights 2:03 PM ET image description USA Today - Washington

Schumer makes clear Democrats will filibuster Gorsuch nomination 1:59 PM ET image description USA Today - Washington

Q&A: What Is the Supreme Court ‘Nuclear Option’? 1:41 PM ET image description Washington Wire (Wall Street Journal)

Whither Melania Trump? 12 days without a public sighting 1:39 PM ET image description CNN politics

ALL EARLYBIRD HEADLINES
SPECIAL REPORTS

Memos to the Incoming President image description As the Trump team makes preparations for inauguration, experts on management have advice and suggestions for the incoming administration. Read more

Like GovExec on Facebook image description Interact with the best news source for federal government news. Read more

Acquisition 101: When a Bargain Isn’t a Bargain image description The recurring pitfalls of chasing the lowest price in federal procurements. Read more

The Presidential Transition image description The handover between the Obama White House and the Trump administration is on tract to unfold with more seriousness. Read more

PROMOTIONS
TSP TICKER
FUND G F C S I
JAN 31 CLOSE $15.2175 $17.4890 $31.4589 $41.8808 $25.3137
DAILY CHANGE 0.0009 0.0239 -0.0277 0.2379 0.0292
THIS MONTH (%) 0.2 0.23 1.9 2.16 2.89
FUND L 2050 L 2040 L 2030 L 2020 L Income
JAN 31 CLOSE $16.6374 $29.1597 $27.2338 $24.7334 $18.5227 About the TSP Ticker
DAILY CHANGE 0.0133 0.0202 0.0157 0.0099 0.0048 Monthly Returns
THIS MONTH (%) 1.91 1.7 1.48 1.04 0.61 TSP Site
SEE MORE
MORE FROM GOVERNMENT EXECUTIVE MEDIA GROUP
Defenseone
SEE MORE NEWS FROM Defense One
NextGov
SEE MORE TECHNOLOGY NEWS FROM Nextgov

Thank you for subscribing to newsletters from GovExec.com.
We think these reports might interest you:

  • Going Agile:Revolutionizing Federal Digital Services Delivery

    Here’s one indication that times have changed: Harriet Tubman is going to be the next face of the twenty dollar bill. Another sign of change? The way in which the federal government arrived at that decision.

    Download

  • Cyber Risk Report: Cybercrime Trends from 2016

    In our first half 2016 cyber trends report, SurfWatch Labs threat intelligence analysts noted one key theme – the interconnected nature of cybercrime – and the second half of the year saw organizations continuing to struggle with that reality. The number of potential cyber threats, the pool of already compromised information, and the ease of finding increasingly sophisticated cybercriminal tools continued to snowball throughout the year.

    Download

  • Featured Content from RSA Conference: Dissed by NIST

    Learn more about the latest draft of the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology guidance document on authentication and lifecycle management.

    Download

  • GBC Issue Brief: The Future of 9-1-1

    A Look Into the Next Generation of Emergency Services

    Download

  • GBC Survey Report: Securing the Perimeters

    A candid survey on cybersecurity in state and local governments

    Download

  • The New IP: Moving Government Agencies Toward the Network of The Future

    Federal IT managers are looking to modernize legacy network infrastructures that are taxed by growing demands from mobile devices, video, vast amounts of data, and more. This issue brief discusses the federal government network landscape, as well as market, financial force drivers for network modernization.

    Download

  • eBook: State & Local Cybersecurity

    CenturyLink is committed to helping state and local governments meet their cybersecurity challenges. Towards that end, CenturyLink commissioned a study from the Government Business Council that looked at the perceptions, attitudes and experiences of state and local leaders around the cybersecurity issue. The results were surprising in a number of ways. Learn more about their findings and the ways in which state and local governments can combat cybersecurity threats with this eBook.

    Download

When you download a report, your information may be shared with the underwriters of that document.