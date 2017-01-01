Trump Says Transition Is No Longer Going Smoothly
Transition spokesman says Obama administration is still being helpful.
Read more December 28, 2016 Leave a comment Evan Vucci/AP
|FUND
|G
|F
|C
|S
|I
|DEC 30 CLOSE
|$15.1869
|$17.4483
|$30.8727
|$40.9960
|$24.6018
|DAILY CHANGE
|0.0020
|0.0430
|-0.1421
|-0.1500
|0.1271
|THIS MONTH (%)
|0.2
|0.16
|1.98
|1.81
|3.44
|FUND
|L 2050
|L 2040
|L 2030
|L 2020
|L Income
|DEC 30 CLOSE
|$16.3257
|$28.6712
|$26.8356
|$24.4777
|$18.4103
|About the TSP Ticker
|DAILY CHANGE
|-0.0183
|-0.0266
|-0.0204
|-0.0104
|-0.0010
|Monthly Returns
|THIS MONTH (%)
|2.04
|1.82
|1.59
|1.13
|0.64
|TSP Site
